Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second former Huddersfield Town boss has been sacked this week with Simon Grayson leaving his post at Sunderland AFC.

The 47-year-old departs Wearside after just 18 games in charge with the side lying in the bottom three of the SkyBet Championship.

The departure was announced 17 minutes after last night's 3-3 draw with fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers, with Grayson having only taken control at the club in June.

However, the Black Cats have won just one league game under his stewardship as the side continue to struggle to adapt to football league life following last season's relegation from the Premier League.

With Assistant manager Glynn Snodin also leaving, there has been no announcement as to who will take charge of the side for Sunday's local derby against Middlesbrough.

The news comes hot on the heels of Lee Clark's dismissal at Bury FC on Monday evening, the man Grayson replaced at the John Smith's Stadium in February 2012 before guiding the club to the Championship via the Play-Offs the same season.