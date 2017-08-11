Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town super fan Maureen Proctor is taking nothing for granted ahead of the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign.

The 84-year-old from Marsden has seen every single game for the past 23 years since a short stint in hospital meant she missed Neil Warnock’s side face York City during the 1994-95 promotion-winning Division Two campaign.

Also a prominent figure to Town fans via her presence on the official travel club coaches and her spell as chairman of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, Maureen’s passion for the club actually had rather more innocuous beginnings.

Attending Ossett Grammar School between the ages of 10 and 18, Maureen was a keen hockey player but struggled to find a women’s team to join after leaving the school to pursue a career in teaching.

So, with the logic both hockey and football had the same number of players and principle rules, she began watching Huddersfield Town instead.

Since then her life has been intertwined with the football club – not long after becoming a fully paid-up Leeds Roader, Maureen met her husband Don for the very first time.

“It was 1952 and we were all coming back from West Bromwich Albion away,” Maureen recalls.

“I met a young man on the train with some friends and we all got talking and decided to meet up for the next home game.”

The pair soon began to court and later wed, with the happy couple having a son (Kevin) and daughter (Susan) who have also been brought up in the Blue and White faith.

Now a widower, Maureen’s other claims-to-fame is she taught Andy Booth’s dad and used to get the same bus as Jimmy Glazzard after his shift down the mine at Normanton.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But despite all the history and experiences while following Huddersfield Town through the decades, Maureen declares May’s play-off final win over Reading at Wembley ‘as something special.’

“I always thought we would get promoted, but people were going to enjoy the occasion whatever the result,” Maureen said.

“I often think that if people watched them in the fourth division they would never grumble now!”

And when asked for a Premier League prediction ahead of the club’s inaugural campaign, Maureen took a similar positive stance.

“My hope is that they finish fourth or fifth from bottom, but whatever happens we’ll still be higher than another team down the road!”