Norwich City are swiftly becoming Elias Kachunga’s favourite opposition after he netted his fifth goal in two games against the East Anglian side.

Kachunga hit a hat trick against the Canaries in a pre-season tournament in Austria in 2012, but his double at Carrow Road was far more important.

“It was a long time ago when I was with Hertha Berlin. Norwich City are a good opponent for me,” said the striker who is on loan from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt.

“It was perfect in this game. We played very well, especially in the first half.

“Second half we played a bit more compact, but this was an important win for us.”

The much-travelled German is enjoying a renaissance under his fellow former Bundesliga coach, another reason why Terriers supporters at Carrow Road chanted ‘David Wagner – he’s better than Klopp’.

“I have never played under Jurgen Klopp so I can’t say if that’s right,” said Kachunga.

“But what I do know is we have a very good coach and our supporters were unbelievable at Norwich.

“Sometimes they were even louder than the Norwich supporters and our fans are very important for our young team.

“He has spoken to me a lot and has helped me to see what I can do better on the pitch.

“He does that with everyone. We have a lot of young players, like Kasey Palmer for example, he was unbelievable on the pitch for us.”

Kachunga’s brace came from combining superbly with skipper Tommy Smith down the right flank.

The German said: “It worked perfectly with Tommy once more.

“My goal in another game came from an assist by Tommy so we are combining well.

“The partnership with Tommy is making me very proud. I did not play too much earlier in the season.”

Kachunga praised Town’s support staff for preparing the team so well for their third win in seven days.

He said: “We have very good staff in this team and they prepare us very well.

“You could see on the pitch we looked very fresh and the players coming off the bench were very important too.”

While refusing to look too far ahead, the German admitted he is loving life in Yorkshire.

He said: “From the first day everyone was very good to me, so I’m enjoying it. We are on another good run so long may that continue.

“We will see at the end of the season what the two clubs want to do but I like it here. I want to play every game and help the team to win games and see what happens.

“We can enjoy the three points and now enjoy a good rest.

“It is important to win, take the three points and we will see at the end of the season where we are.

“A win is always good but we are a small club so we have to work hard every game to win three points.”