Two goals either side of half-time from Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham condemned Huddersfield Town to a sixth successive Premier League game without victory.

In a scrappy affair in South Wales, Abraham capitalised on poor defending as Town stopper Jonas Lossl played the ball straight into the path of Tom Carroll who squared to the striker for a simple tap-in.

The forward then doubled the advantage shortly after the break, bundling the ball over the line after good work from Jordan Ayew.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Key Moment

Swansea City’s second goal immediately after the interval put paid to any aspirations of a Huddersfield Town revival.

Moan of the Match

Huddersfield Town’s continued poor distribution from the back proved costly and needs to be rectified immediately.

Talking Point

Where has Town’s early season defensive strength sudden gone and is it a question of changing tactics, personnel or both?

Man of the Match

Tommy Smith: Remained positive throughout when some of his team-mates’ heads dropped around him.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Paul Tierney (Lancashire) : Arguably should have sent Leroy Fer off for a horrendous challenge early on but ultimately let a scrappy game flow.

Atmosphere

The travelling Town fans who made the long trek down to South Wales did not singing throughout - incredible once again.

Verdict

Defeats to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur can be accepted but this loss and the manner of it is a worry going forward.