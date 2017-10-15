Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tammy Abraham brace was enough to see Huddersfield Town slump to a seventh game without a victory at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swansea City forward capitalised on a error from Town stopper Jonas Lossl for the opening goal – the Danish keeper's poor clearance going straight to Tom Carroll who squared to leave Abraham with a simple tap-in.

The lead was doubled early in the second-half when the on-loan Chelsea player bundled the ball over the line after a Jordan Ayew chip.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media from yesterday's game.

The Guardian

If this is the win that resets Swansea’s trajectory, so positive under Clement until recent weeks, then the Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl will be high on the list of people to thank.

Swansea’s early vigour had faded when the Dane, receiving a straightforward back-pass three minutes before half-time, paused to assess his options.

They seemed clear-cut: there was no team-mate free to receive possession and, with Tom Carroll and Jordan Ayew in his eyeline, a wallop towards the halfway line would hardly be sacrilege.

Instead he looked for a short pass that simply was not there, presenting the ball to Carroll. He made straight for the penalty area and centred for Tammy Abraham, who scored the first of his two goals.

The Telegraph

For their part, Huddersfield did not have much to show for their efforts, apart from five yellow cards which neatly summed up the agricultural nature of some of their challenges.

Tom Ince should have put away Rajiv van La Parra’s floated cross in the 27th minute and, a few minutes later, Ince had every right to feel aggrieved when seemingly brought down in the area by Martin Olsson.

However, at least referee Paul Tierney was even-handed in his bemusing decisions. No, it was not a good afternoon for the Lancastrian official. Or, indeed, for the Yorkshire visitors. Since winning their first two games, they have picked up three points from a possible 18. Sprints and marathons come to mind.

NBC Sports

Tammy Abraham bagged a brace to lift Swansea City and add to Huddersfield Town’s woes in a 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh side rises 13th with eight points, two places and a point behind Town.

Leroy Fer flew into Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for an early yellow card.

Maybe that knocked Lossl off-kilter, because he passed the ball away to Swans in allowing Abraham to score the opener.

And when Luciano Narsingh chipped Lossl to allow Abraham to make it 2-0 early in the second half, Town was in big trouble.

FourFourTwo

Tammy Abraham scored both goals as Swansea City recorded their first home win in the Premier League this season, defeating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh club had lost three from three in front of their own fans but benefited from two fortunate breaks to pick up a much-needed victory that lifts them out of the relegation zone.

A shocking pass from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl allowed Tom Carroll to set up Abraham - who also scored twice against Huddersfield in the Championship last season when on loan at Bristol City - to grab the game's crucial opening goal in the 42nd minute.

Aaron Mooy's sliding tackle inadvertently teed up the striker's second early in the second half, Abraham tapping home from virtually on the line to take his tally for the campaign to five in all competitions.

While the hosts welcomed the help, Huddersfield will hope their luck changes in the near future. They have now gone six games without a victory, while a miserable trip to south Wales was compounded by the loss of Philip Billing through injury.

ESPN

It was also another grim reality check for David Wagner's Huddersfield after their impressive start to life at the top.

The Terriers have gone six games without a win and are now only one point above Swansea.