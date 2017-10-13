The video will start in 8 Cancel

Swansea City boss Paul Clement believes Huddersfield Town have "plateaued" following their flying start to the season.

The Terriers haven't won a league match since August 20, and have taken three points from five games since, while the Swans' only win of the season came over Crystal Palace on August 26.

But Clement is confident his side can turn around their early season form, which has seen them record just five points and lose all three of their home matches.

The manager sees the match against Town this weekend as a good chance to earn their first points at the Liberty Stadium this campaign, and admitted he was optimistic ahead of Saturday's clash in south Wales.

He told Wales Online : "When a team comes up and has first experience of Premier League football you play with excitement and then without fear.

"They started well but have found things difficult since.

"They started very well, but have plateaued a bit and they will want to get back on track against us.

"They will pose a challenge but we are optimistic that our form will change.

"We have worked on some things and the players have responded well."

Clement went on to praise David Wagner for the job he has done at Town and the style of football he has brought to the West Yorkshire club.

"Any manager who manages to get a team to the Premier League has done well," he said.

"I saw a bit of them last season, they play nice football, they are well coached and you have to say well done to them on the start they have made."