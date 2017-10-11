Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton is expecting a stern test when Huddersfield Town visit the Liberty Stadium this weekend.

The Swans lie in the Premier League relegation zone heading into the clash, while David Wagner's men are one spot away from the top half of the table.

And the 35-year-old midfielder - who has spent 13 years at the south Wales club across his career - believes Town's flying start shows that they can compete in the top tier of English football.

He told Swansea City's official website: “They did really well last season to get promoted and they have shown already that they can compete at this level.

“We have to focus on producing a performance this weekend that will give us a chance of getting a result, then we can think about Leicester next week.

“We know we have to be better at home, and it’s down to us players to make that happen.”

Swansea have lost all three Premier League home matches so far this season, scoring just one goal in front of their own fans.

That goal came against Watford before a late Richarlison winner killed the atmosphere in Wales' second city.

Defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle United make up the rest of their home form, but the Swans' captain is determined to pick up their Liberty record in their next two fixtures against Town and Leicester City.

“We have Huddersfield and Leicester coming up next and they are huge games for us," he said.

“We haven’t won at home yet this season, whereas last year our home form after the manager arrived in January was very good.

“We need at least one win from these two games – probably four points at least.

“We don’t want the table looking bad so we need to make these home games count.”