The international break is finally beginning to wrap up with domestic football returning this weekend.

Huddersfield Town will be back in Premier League action on Saturday against Swansea City - a side struggling near the foot of the table.

The Swans fill one of the three relegations spaces after seven matches, while Town sit 11th, having picked up nine points in the same period.

David Wagner will be hoping to continue the Terriers' good form and notch another three points in south Wales this weekend, while his counterpart Paul Clement will be looking to turn his side's fortunes.

If you're planning on making the trip down to Swansea, take a look at our handy away day guide below.

How many fans are going?

Town have an allocation of 2,060 this weekend.

Where should away fans drink?

There are pubs surrounding the stadium, but some do not allow away fans entry so drinking in the city centre could be a better option. The Harvester is an away-friendly pub close to the ground.

In the centre, there are larger chain pubs like Yates, Wetherspoons and The No Sign Bar which are popular amongst travelling fans.

How much does a pie, pint and a programme cost?

A pie is priced at £3.50 and a print will set you back around £4. The programmes cost £3.

What's the stadium address?

Liberty Stadium, Landore, Swansea, SA1 2FA.

What's the nearest train station?

Fans getting the train to Swansea will likely head to Manchester Piccadilly from Huddersfield station before switching on to the south Wales-bound train.

The Liberty is around a half hour walk from the station and there are regular buses.

What's the parking like for away fans?

Car parking at the stadium is usually designated for permit holders and residents only.

The club encourage fans to use the Park & Ride service from the Swansea Vale, which is well signposted on the A4067.

What happened last time?

Last time the two sides met they were both League One clubs.

Back in 2007/08, Swansea beat Town 1-0 at the Liberty before the Terriers exacted revenge by the same scoreline in West Yorkshire.

The Swans went on to achieve promotion that year as champions and had gone up to the top flight by the time Town had broken into the Championship.