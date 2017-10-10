Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the Liberty Stadium this weekend to take on a struggling Swansea City side as the Premier League returns from the international break.

Swansea sit in the final relegation spot above Crystal Palace and Bournemouth on five points, having won one match - against the Eagles - and drawn two.

Town on the other hand have claimed two wins and three draws and sit 11th in the league on nine points.

The Terriers are however looking for their first league win since August 20, when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Who would you pick to earn the three points in south Wales and get Town back to winning ways?

Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the weekend clash.