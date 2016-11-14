Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 18s skipper Rarmani Edmonds-Green scored the goal of the game.

But it couldn’t prevent a 4-2 defeat by Barnsley in the Professional Development League clash at PPG Canalside.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Southgate speaks after England's 3-0 win over Scotland Share this video Watch Next

Striker Louis Rowe notched all four for the young Reds as they inflicted a first defeat in three on Tony Carss’ Town, who face Leeds United at PPG Canalside this Saturday (11.00).

Rowe slotted the opener past Town keeper Owen Brooke just seven minutes in.

Then midway through the first half he took advantage of a defensive mix-up to make it 2-0.

Rowe’s third came three minutes before the break.

But Town pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, when Harry Clibbens’ cross was forced home by Cedwyn Scott.

Striker Scott was twice denied by Barnsley keeper Jake Greatorex early in the second half.

Adam Lund hit the Town bar before Rowe placed his fourth past Brooke after 70 minutes.

Huddersfield Town fan Gale is new Yorkshire cricket coach

Edmonds-Green lashed home from 25 yards out with six minutes remaining, but there was no way back for Town.

Team: Owen Brooke; Harry Clibbens, Callum Elliott, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Sam Gibson; Isaac Marriott, Alfie Raw; George Danaher (Ben Jackson, 59mins), Denilson Carvalho, Matty Daly; Cedwyn Scott.

Subs not used: Carl Rushworth, Mason O’Malley, Scott High.