Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Table-topping Huddersfield Town keep hold of Nahki Wells in quiet transfer deadline day

Town have kept their prized assets

Chris Lowe celebrates with Nahki Wells after opening the scoring for Town

Huddersfield Town held on to star striker Nahki Wells in what turned out to be a quiet transfer deadline day for the West Yorkshire side.

Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Derby County had all been linked with the Bermudian at different stages of the transfer window, but no bids were received by Town.

David Wagner's side did have two incomings on deadline day, but both will join the youth system at Town.

Huddersfield Town signings Denilson Carvalho and Cameron Taylor

Attacking midfielder Denilson Carvalho and central defender Cameron Taylor have joined Tony Carss’ U18 squad after impressing on trial.

The only outgoing news for Town was left-back Jack Senior who signed for Luton Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Town are also thought to have a sell-on clause built into the defender's deal.

In the biggest deals of the day, Moussa Sissoko and David Luiz joined London sides Tottenham and Chelsea for £30m a piece - with the Blues also signing defender Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina for a reported £23m.

David Luiz of PSG

Leicester smashed their transfer record with Islam Slimani joining the Premier League champions for £29m while Sunderland snapped up Didier Ndong for £13.6m from Lorient.

Burnley also broke their transfer record by signing Derby's Irish international Jeff Hendrick for a reported £10.5m.

Football News

