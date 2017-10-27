Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town come in to this one high on confidence having beaten Manchester United last time out, while Liverpool have something to prove after going to Wembley and having Tottenham slice them apart like a hot knife through butter. There is the additional factor of how close both coaches are, but all that's likely to do is serve as additional motivation for each side, if anything. Interestingly, there is a clamour amongst Liverpool fans to move from a 4-3-3 in to a 4-2-3-1, while the opposite has happened at Town, with Wagner giving himself an extra man in midfield by going from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3.

Having been hooked after just half an hour against Spurs, we're unlikely to see Dejan Lovren, who's also been suffering from persistent back problems. Dosed up on painkilling injections ahead of recent outings, his ongoing public defamation does seem a tad bit more harsh when you consider the pain he's been playing through in order to give Liverpool option's in defence. Without him, Joel Matip will likely be partnered by Joe Gomez, who has been filling in at right-back while Nathanial Clyne attempts to come back from injury. In his place, young Trent Alexander-Arnold should get the nod, the pair significantly bringing down the average age of the Liverpool backline. Despite having his detractors, Alberto Moreno should continue down the left flank, completing what is in all honesty a somewhat makeshift and untested defensive unit.

Ahead of them, Klopp plays just one holding midfielder in Jordan Henderson, who's captain. More there to keep possession ticking over and intercept anything loose coming between the lines, he's not the type of all-action defensive midfielder you'd expect in that position. Ahead of him, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum should continue their partnership, with the latter having missed the Tottenham defeat with a knock. Both players ahead of Henderson don't do much in the way of recognised defensive work, but are there primarily to press, concentrating on certain areas and players, attempting to force mistakes and turnovers in areas that they can spring out from in attack the best. They're also the main link between defence and attack, having to carry the ball over midfield before allowing the front line to take control.

Their front three, of course, is where the danger lies. As bad as they defence may be, their attack is good. Philippe Coutinho plays off the left, but tends to roam where he likes, while Mohamed Salah is more orthodox on the right side, using his pace to get in behind and around defences, which has been a fruitful approach for Liverpool so far this season. In the middle, Roberto Firmino plays far more of a withdrawn role, and is likely described in some circles as a false nine, which was a term popularised by Lionel Messi under Pep Guardiola, and how he played centrally without leading the line in a traditional manner. Somewhat reliant on individual moments of brilliance, Sadio Mane is a major loss for them, as he has the best quality finishing in the side, and is by far the most unpredictable attacking player they have to call on.

While it remains true that on their day Liverpool are a side capable of scoring ten, their finishing in the Premier League has been abysmal, and they actually had a better return last season than this, with a worse goal difference than Town at present. In their new 4-3-3, Town know they can congest key areas and have the work rate across their midfield three of Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams to frustrate their opponents, with the quality on the ball between them to break with some danger. The back four almost picks itself at this point, while both Christopher Lowe and Tommy Smith should be prepared to pay special attention to their side, given the quality Liverpool have out wide.

To best combat that, a combination of Tom Ince and Rajiv Van La Parra should stand Huddersfield in good stead. Both lightening quick on the break and capable of causing both of Liverpool's questionable full-backs plenty of problems themselves, they're also more than handy chipping in where defensive work is concerned, tracking back with great effectiveness. Leading the line, Laurent Depoitre deserves to retain his place despite Steve Mounie regaining fitness, having been excellent in the Manchester United win. Having run his blood to water and more than earned his goal for sheer bloody mindedness, it will require a similar performance to get the best of Liverpool, with Joe Gomez the obvious target for Depoitre to single out.

In truth, this game could go one of two ways: be a fast paced game that's exceptionally close given the overlapping ideologies of the coaches and come down to individual brilliance to win, or Liverpool will score early, pick up some confidence and bounce Town off the park. While the latter isn't the most obvious version of events, it is a distinct possibility, with both Liverpool and Klopp unable afford another underwhelming result or performance in such close proximity to their last one, especially against a newly promoted side who'll be aiming to beat them at their own game. There is without doubt more pressure on the home side ahead of this fixture and certainly more expectation, so that freedom could play in to Town's hands, who could really cause a crisis of confidence amongst their opponents if they were to nick an early goal, which isn't out of the question.

Potentially one of the most entertaining games of the season, it will be fascinating to see how both Wagner and his side approach this game, with so many narratives and subplots surrounding the occasion. While a point would be brilliant, it would be defeatist to suggest three is out of the question, and that will undoubtedly be their intention heading in to this one. Should the team work as one in the manner we know they can, anything is possible. As ever, no limits.

