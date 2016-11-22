The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells was the centre of speculation yesterday after it was claimed the forward had refused a contract extension at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Telegraph claim the Bermudian rejected a new deal and will subsequently be given an £8m price tag heading in to the January transfer window.

Wells is seen as an important asset by the club and it is unlikely he will be sold for much less than the rumoured £8m fee.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Nahki Wells accepts last season's golden boot Share this video Watch Next

This season the 26-year-old has three goals to his name and is yet top recapture his form of last season when he struck 18 times in all competitions.

And some Town fans believe the time may be right to cash in on Wells and sign a target man with the £8m.

Here's how Town fans reacted to the rumours on social media.