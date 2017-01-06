Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says there is a high probability of Ivan Paurevic rejoining his former club FC Ufa in Russia.

But the Croatian’s fellow midfielder Dean Whitehead has told his boss he wants to see out his John Smith’s Stadium contract.

Whitehead, who rejected a close-season switch to Rotherham United, is a reported target of Wigan Athletic.

The 34-year-old, who made a 601st career appearance in Monday’s 1-0 win at Wigan, has a Town deal running through to this summer.

He has featured in 44 games since signing from Middlesbrough in June 2015.

Only eight of the have been this season, but Wagner says his vice-captain, who has also played for Oxford United, Sunderland and Stoke City, remains a key man.

“Dean is a good player and a good professional,” said the German team chief.

“He knows I cannot guarantee him minutes on the pitch, but I still like to have him here.

“I think the fact he wants to stay says a lot about where we are as a club.”

Wagner had high hopes of 6ft 5in Paurevic, 25, when he signed him for £200,000 from Ufa last summer.

However the player he worked with in the Borussia Dortmund B team has found it hard to make a first-team breakthrough.

He has been given permission to talk to Ufa, whose campaign is on ice because of the winter break in the Russian Super League.

“Ivan and ourselves are in a good way with our relationship,” said Wagner.

“He made need a few more days to talk, but I think the chances of him returning to Russia are high.”

Town have loaned development goalkeeper George Dorrington to Ashton United, of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.