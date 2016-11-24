The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner isn’t worried what people are saying about Huddersfield Town despite his sides' current dip in league form.

His side led the Championship at the start of October but have since dropped to fourth and could be seventh by the time Wigan Athletic arrive for Monday’s live Sky televised showdown.

Birmingham City (at Brentford), Norwich City (at Derby County) and Leeds United (at Rotherham United) all play on Saturday and could climb above Wagner’s side.

Town won eight of their first 11 matches, but they have taken just four points from the last 18 available.

That has led to suggestions the early-season bubble has burst at a club who haven’t finished above 16th since returning to the second tier in 2012.

Head coach Wagner, who took charge of Town for the 50th time when they went down 3-2 at Cardiff City last Saturday, said: “We can’t change what people think about us, and for me it’s irrelevant.

“Thinking about things like this doesn’t help me in my daily work, so I don’t think about it.

“You can look back over six games, 10 or all the 17 we have played.

“At the end we are where we are - we can’t change that.

“We can only go forward and try to do the right things.”

It will be Wigan’s third match under new manager Warren Joyce, the former Manchester United reserve team boss and successor to Gary Caldwell, who led the Latics to promotion last season.

So far his charges have been beaten 3-0 at home by Reading and drawn 0-0 at Barnsley.

Second-bottom Wigan haven’t scored in four outings and their goals for tally of 14 is the joint lowest in the second tier alongside Ipswich Town.

And defender Jake Buxton says there has to be an improvement.

“We must make sure we offer a little bit more going forward,” explained the close-season signing from Derby County. “You can’t be defending for 60 minutes in this league every week.

“The best way of keeping out the opposition is by asking them questions in attack.

“After the Reading game, it was important we didn’t lose our next match - it was important we dug in against Barnsley.

“But we were disappointed with the amount of defending we had to do.

“We didn’t really get out of our half in the second half”