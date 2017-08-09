The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Huddersfield Examiner hosted their first event of the season at Canalside yesterday, with around 70 fans present to listen to the panel.

Huddersfield Town matchday host Paul Ramsden took charge of the event, with ex-players Kieran O'Regan and Rob Edwards joining Examiner writers Mel Booth, Rory Benson and Blake Welton behind the table.

After a short introduction the evening got under way, with the pundits having their say on Town's summer signings, the opening fixtures and the Terriers' pre-season tour to Austria.

Edwards and O'Regan provided a fascinating insight into life as a Town footballer, while Booth's 32-year career writing about Town helped to put Town's achievements into context.

The night ended with a Q&A, with fans able to ask their burning questions about such topics as Dimitri Cavare, Nahki Wells and the summer transfer business, before two lucky fans were drawn to win VIP tickets to Town's match against Swansea City and a signed Town kit.

The evening was a resounding success and hopefully the first of many to be hosted by the Examiner.

If you weren't able to make the debate, you can watch most of the questioning with the videos embedded in this article.