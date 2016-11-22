Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith likes leading Huddersfield Town.

But the 24-year-old would be happy to hand the armband back to Mark Hudson - or Dean Whitehead.

In the absence of the experienced duo. Manchester City product Smith was captain for the second game running at Cardiff City.

He marked the occasion by grabbing the first league goal of his career.

But his achievement was overshadowed by the 3-2 defeat which left David Wagner’s side fourth in the Championship as they prepare for Monday’s home clash with Wigan Athletic.

“The goal has been a long time coming,” said Smith, who has notched just one other in 127 Town outings, in last season’s 5-2 FA Cup third-round replay defeat at Reading.

“But being beaten definitely takes the gloss of it.

“It was disappointing all round, because it was a game we could, and should, have taken something from.”

Town were two down when Smith struck from Kasey Palmer’s pass on 28 minutes.

However Cardiff restored their two-goal cushion soon after.

Substitute Philip Billing pulled one back after 70 minutes.

But former Town manager Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds held out for the three points.

“We should really have built on each of the goals,” added Smith, who made his first-team breakthrough during the 2013/14 season.

“Having conceded twice in quick succession, it was a real blow to give another away so soon after my goal.

“Phil’s was a great strike, and we pushed for an equaliser, but it wasn’t to be.”

Town continued to look susceptible at set-pieces down in South Wales.

And Smith said: “We only have ourselves to blame.

“We have had a bad spell in that regard, but we were defending well earlier in the season so we know we are capable.”

On taking the captaincy, he explained: “It’s a great honour.

“It’s a great club and I am happy to be here.

“Mark Hudson is our captain and Dean Whitehead his deputy, but I am happy to stand in.

“The reality is we have plenty of leaders. We all talk - and we all listen.

“We are a team, and we win together and lose together.”