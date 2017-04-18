Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been waiting 45 years to get back into the top flight - but one club has waited more than twice as long.

Glossop North End finished bottom of the old First Division in 1899/1900 and have not made it back to the top tier since.

That means that they’ve now spent 117 years outside of the top division of English football - longer than any club still in existence.

The Hillmen are now down in the eighth tier of the football pyramid, the Northern Premier League Division One North, so aren’t likely to be troubling the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City any time soon.

Bury have spent longer out of the top flight than any other current EFL side, with the Shakers relegated from the old First Division in 1928/29 - 88 years ago.

Brentford have been out of the top flight longer than any other Championship club (70 years), while Preston’s 56 year absence is the division's next longest - followed by Huddersfield.

The Terriers’ wait for a return to the top tier is the ninth longest in the country overall.

Recently promoted Brighton are down in 12th place of the longest amount of time spent waiting to return to the top flight with 34 years.

Just ahead of them are Bristol City (37 years) and Carlisle (42 years).

Club: Years out of the top flight

Glossop North End: 117

Bradford PA: 96

Bury: 88

Brentford: 70

Grimsby: 69

Preston: 56

Leyton Orient: 54

Northampton: 51

Huddersfield Town: 45

Carlisle: 42

Bristol City: 37

Brighton: 34

Oxford: 29

Millwall: 27

Luton: 25

Notts County: 25

Oldham: 23

Swindon: 23

Barnsley: 19

Nottingham Forest: 18

Sheffield Wednesday: 17

Bradford: 16

Coventry: 16

Ipswich: 15

Leeds: 13

Charlton: 10

Sheffield United: 10

Derby: 9

Portsmouth: 7

Birmingham: 6

Blackpool: 6

Blackburn: 5

Bolton: 5

Wolves: 5

Reading: 4

Wigan: 4

Cardiff: 3

Fulham: 3

QPR: 2

Aston Villa: 1

Newcastle: 1

Norwich: 1