After recent results, now may be the time for Huddersfield Town fans to have a flutter on their side winning the SkyBet Championship title.

Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Brentford not only saw David Wagner's side consolidate their Play-off position but also cut the gap to top spot by six points with a game in hand.

That's because pacesetters Newcastle United were stunned at home to Fulham FC, succumbing to a shock 3-1 defeat to the Cottagers at St James' Park.

And despite the Magpies also drawing a blank in the previous mid-week encounter away to Reading, bookmakers still have Rafa Benitez's side as odds-on for the title – the most favourable odds found with bookmakers BetFred and BetFair priced at 4/7.

If the Toon do stumble, bookies rate Brighton & Hove Albion as the most likely to capitalise with most making the Seagulls 7/4 to win the league.

Incredibly, the majority of the betting experts can only see Huddersfield Town having to settle for third spot with many pricing David Wagner's men at 16/1.

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and Fulham FC's Dennis Odoi battle for the ball.
Even further outsiders are Leeds United (ranging from 250/1 to 500/1), Reading and Sheffield Wednesday (500/1) with Fulham priced around 750/1.

For just promotion, both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have once again been heavily back with Town trailing in third position (6/5).

However, Fulham FC are the most fancied to make a late surge into the top six and earn promotion via the play-offs (3/1 for promotion and 11/4 to win promotion specifically via the play-offs).

