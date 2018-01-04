Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's newest signing Terence Kongolo has revealed he chose Premier League Town over Ligue 1 Bordeaux in the January transfer window.

The AS Monaco centre back joined the Terriers on loan for the rest of the season two days into 2018 and is eligible for a first outing against Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

But the Netherlands international could have faced a French Cup clash against Granville this weekend, should he have chosen Les Girondins over the Terriers.

In his first press conference as a Town player, Kongolo said: "I think there was lots of options but my management told me about Huddersfield or Bordeaux in Ligue 1, but I decided to come to the Premier League to prove myself with a lot of people watching.

"When I spoke to the Monaco coach (Leonardo Jardim), he wanted to make the squad smaller because they were out of the Champions League.

"He told me they were going down to 18 players and I wouldn't be getting any game-time, so it was better if I go and play in the Premier League."

Another crucial reason for the 23-year-old's move to West Yorkshire was Town head coach David Wagner.

"He was very important," said the defender.

"I spoke with him about how he wants me to play in the Huddersfield Town system. He was very important for me coming here.

"Before I spoke with David, I spoke to my management and they told me he is a good coach.

"He is a German and if you see German coaches they like their jobs, so I talked with David and I had a good feeling.

"After the meeting with the coach (Wagner) I had made my choice to come to Huddersfield."

So what does Kongolo think he will bring to the Town squad?

"I'm a central defender, but I can also play full-back, which for him (Wagner) it is good," said the newest Town signing.

"With Huddersfield having a lot of injuries and having to play a lot of games in the Premier League, the coach has the option to play me.

"I'm a warrior and I give everything. Defensively I try to eliminate my opponent, so the supporters will like how hard I am on the field.

"But I can also play full-back. I am fast, maybe I can be stronger but I am good in the air. I am a bit of everything."

And the Dutchman is determined to use those attributes to make a name for himself in the biggest association football league in the world.

"It's a big competition, so I have to prove who Terence Kongolo is," he said.

"We'll just have to see how I'm going to get on in the Premier League. It's always been my ambition to play in the Premier League.

"I didn't know it would be for Huddersfield, but this is a good step.

"There are a lot of great players, so if you watch Chelsea and Manchester clubs you know you are playing against top players. So I think when I start to play, I will be testing myself."