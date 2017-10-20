Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Best, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi - just four of the footballing legends to be honoured with the prestigious Ballon D’or title since its inception in 1956.

Amongst this elite group of winners is an individual who represented both Huddersfield Town and tomorrow afternoon's opponents, Manchester United, throughout a glittering career that began in 1956 and spanned a total of 18 years.

Following a relatively poor upbringing in the Aberdeen area with initial aspirations of becoming an architect, Archie Beattie – the brother of then Town manager Andy Beattie – invited a 14-year-old Denis Law for a trial at a little club called Huddersfield Town, of whom he had never even heard of.

Embarking on that journey to West Yorkshire was huge for someone at such a young age, as he recalled; “I had never really been out of Aberdeen before so to travel to Huddersfield was like going to Africa, or America.”

That journey would turn out to be the one that would kickstart the colourful footballing career he went on to have.

