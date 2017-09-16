Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With an illustrious career that boasts Premier League promotions with both Blackpool and today's opponents, Leicester City, is there a more recognisable former Huddersfield Town and Foxes player than Gary Taylor-Fletcher?

With memorable stories at Town that includes a unique diet and achieving a Football League record in the wrong boots, The Terrier caught up with the now manager of Welsh Premier League and Europa League side, Bangor City to find out more and to get his thoughts ahead of today’s Premier League face-off.

Having joined Town from Lincoln City ahead of the 2005/06 League 1 campaign, Taylor-Fletcher went on to be joint top goal scorer with Club Ambassador and fellow frontman Andy Booth in his first season at the club.

The transfer to Town was a step-up in division and despite joining as an out-and-out front man, the Cheshire-born forward found himself used regularly as a midfielder by then-manager Peter Jackson, a transition he believed made him into a much more complete and versatile player.

In Taylor-Fletcher’s first season at the club, the Terriers secured a place in the League 1 Play-Offs from their fourth-place finish in the league.

Taylor-Fletcher was the only scorer in a 1-0 first-leg victory at Yorkshire-rivals Barnsley but unfortunately for Gary and for Town, promotion wasn't to be achieved as Town were defeated 3-1 in the second-leg, missing out on the Final to a 3-2 aggregate score.

The forward reflects fondly on his time at Town labelling it as ‘some of the best times of his career’ but he believed that given the squad they had, were very unlucky not to have been promoted and achieved more in that first season at Town.

His standout moment in a Town shirt came when the Terriers travelled to Premier League side Chelsea for a Third Round FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

Having gone a goal down to a 12th minute strike by Carlton Cole, Taylor-Fletcher grabbed an equaliser for Town in the 75th minute, leaving them 15 minutes away from a Third Round Replay.

The misfortune of that season in its entirety - as Gary Taylor-Fletcher eludes too - was to continue as Eider Gudjohnsen grabbed the eventual match-winner with seven minutes of normal-time remaining.

Whilst playing at Town, Taylor-Fletcher wrote his name in the English Football League history books, as his goal against Rotherham United on Tuesday 8 August 2006 at the then - Galpharm Stadium - turned out to be the 500,000th goal in the Football League.

“It was funny because I had David Mirfin’s boots on because mine hadn’t come that day, I think they were about a size and half too big for me but I remember it was absolutely battering it down and all I had was moulded boots, so I put his studs on," reflected Taylor-Fletcher.

"It was a bit surreal really, I remember just checking it and hitting it and thinking nothing of it. It was only when I got up to see my family they were telling me I had scored the half-a-millionth goal in Football League history.”

