Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans will make the 200-mile trip to London this weekend to see the Terriers take on Reading FC in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The journey will not have put many fans off the prospect of seeing Town play on the grandest stage of all, but imagine making that journey every other weekend.

For the Southern Terriers, that's a reality.

The group was founded by Paul Hollas and Bob Farrell - two lifelong Town fans who had been travelling to matches on their own before the birth of social media.

But when the likes of Twitter and Facebook came along, they began to gather Town fans from around the South of England to create a Terrier community away from Huddersfield.

Hollas explained: “There's nothing worse than watching your football team on your own and you aren't going to do it as much if you're on your own.

“Whereas when you're with other people you're more likely to attend.

“So we try and gather people together and travel to games together – not always because people come from different directions and some may be going up the night before – but typically on the train we might have eight to 12 of us on there.

“We do block bookings on the train tickets and it's just grown and grown.

“We have meetings every so often on non-matchdays when there's nothing going on.

“So when the fixtures come out we'll meet somewhere in London – last time we had about 20 or 30 people there – and we'll pour through the fixtures.

“Some of the guys rate it so much – the social side of it – that one guy said he would have left London if it wasn't for the Southern Terriers.

“We've been to each others' weddings and stuff and it's turned into such a good social network.

“It's almost an ex-pat group of former Huddersfield people.”

With almost 200 supporters now affiliated with the group, the Southern Terriers is as strong as it's ever been and has a strong relationship with the football club itself.

Hollas said: “The club are really good.

“I have to say, it's a really friendly club.

“If you tell them there's an issue or that you want to get involved, they will try and make an effort to come down.

“The club are really good and really supportive.

“I think they realise as well that we are helping them out too by getting people to come up and put bums on seats and try and organise transport and things."

And that affiliation with the club has led to some brilliant pre-match entertainment for the Southern Terriers, with chairman Dean Hoyle, commercial director Sean Jarvis and club ambassador and legend Andy Booth all holding Q and A sessions for the supporters.

“We managed to talk Dean in to coming down ahead of the Brentford match," said Hollas.

“He's tried to come down often but usually at the last minute something has fallen through.

“We've got Sean to come down on a weekday night – no match on – to come down and chat to 40 or 50 of us in another room somewhere.

He added: “As well as entertainment, we look at safe pubs for people to drink in, we look at what the police are saying – we like to think we are the more sensible element of the group really.

“We want everyone to enjoy watching Town – that's the key thing for us.

“It's a good spectrum of people – it's not just men. We've got women who come along as well because they know it's a safe group to come to and they're going to be looked after.

“So it's one big family now.”

And that family grew when Town faced Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals.

The Southern Terriers announced their plans to watch the match in Farringdon on social media and more new faces turned up to join the ranks in the blue and white stripes.

“At Farringdon we had quite a few people there who have never been before," said Hollas.

“They had seen it on social media and come down.

“They were on their own sat at the bar so we went over to them, introduced ourselves and said 'come on, don't drink on your own'.

“We introduced them to some other people and that was it – they were part of the group.

“As long as you support Huddersfield Town, we don't care.

“You don't have to be a member of the HTSA, or a patron or anything like that.

“As long as you love Town like the rest of us, we're happy to have you on board.”

And that is the essence of the Southern Terriers - a group of Town-mad fans who are building their own Terrier community 200 miles south of home.

And they can't wait to welcome the travelling Town fans to their patch this weekend.

Hollas said: “It's almost like a home game for us!

“It's the same with the Brentford and Fulham games – and QPR.

“We want people to have a really good time down here because this is our area.

“We'll make as many people welcome as we can and it's great that it's a bit of a home game – although it still takes an hour and a half to get anywhere!

“It's just great to have Town down here and it's great to have them on such a great stage."