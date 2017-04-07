Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Clark was "devastated" after being sacked by Huddersfield Town, according to his assistant manager Terry McDermott.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder was Clark's assistant at the John Smith's Stadium from 2008 to 2012, with the pair taking the Terriers into two play-off campaigns.

And the 65-year-old has opened up about the manager's sacking in his new autobiography Terry McDermott - Living for the Moment.

In the book, he reveals he couldn't take in what had happened.

He wrote: "As far as Lee’s job was concerned, there were no signs that he was in danger, especially after claiming the record.

"We only lost one more game before playing Sheffield United at home on St. Valentine’s Day.

"We lost 1-0, although we had been outstanding and Danny Wilson, who was the Blades manager, came into the office after the game saying: 'How did we win that? You were brilliant. You should have won easily.'

"Even so, we were still up there, very much in the race for promotion.

"The chairman had missed the game because he was off skiing.

"The next morning, I went to the ground for our usual debrief.

"Some of the staff like Paul Stephenson and Steve Watson were already there and I was bright and breezy as usual, saying good morning to everyone. The two of them looked at me and said: 'You haven’t heard have you?'

"'Heard what?' I replied.

"'Lee’s been sacked,' Steve said.

"I couldn’t take it in. Lee was out on the pitch on his phone and after a little while he came back in and passed me without saying a word.

"He was devastated.

"I went back into the building and the club secretary came in and told us that we were meeting the same fate as Lee.

"'I’m sorry, but he wants everyone out. There’s nothing I can do.'

"I thought what they did to Lee was disgusting.

"Dean Hoyle’s reasoning to Lee was that he didn’t think he could take the pressure. He had seen Lee become animated on the touchline but that was because he had passion.

"It was a poor excuse in my eyes.

"He couldn’t have Jurgen Klopp as his manager judging by that argument and as for David Wagner’s touchline celebrations when Huddersfield beat Leeds in February, 2017…

"I thought Lee has always had it in him to be a top quality manager.

"He’s got a lot of good points. He has his faults, as I have mine.

"If he had been losing games week in, week out, he would have accepted the sack, but this came out of nowhere.

"Good people from inside the game said they’d do anything they could to help, including Sam Allardyce and David Pleat.

"Simon Grayson took over in February, 2012, and a few months later, Huddersfield were in the Championship.

"They finished fourth in the table and beat Milton Keynes Dons in the play-off semi-final.

"Promotion was secured after an 8-7 penalty shootout win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

"We can’t have been doing too much wrong if the team went up in the same season Lee was sacked."

Terry McDermott - Living For The Moment, RRP £18.99, Trinity Mirror Sport Media.