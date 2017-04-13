Huddersfield Town approach every game the same, s

David Wagner has urged everyone to come together ahead of his side’s SkyBet Championship clash with Preston North End at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Despite three defeats in the last four games, Huddersfield Town still lie third in the league table, firmly entrenched in the top six.

And a win over PNE, managed by former Town boss Simon Grayson, would see the club a step closer to guaranteeing a play-off place at the end of the season.

With another 20,000+ crowd expected for the Good Friday encounter (kick-off 3pm), the German head coach has urged fans and players alike to seize the day.

“Now is the time for us all to come together - now is the moment to make the final steps,” encouraged David Wagner.

“Our players and supporters have done an unbelievable job so far but tomorrow is such a big opportunity.

“In front of our home crowd - we have it in our hand so now it is the time to create the biggest and loudest atmosphere as possible".

With Huddersfield Town mathematically needing a maximum of eight points from a remaining six encounters to confirm their play-off status, the home games against Preston tomorrow, Fulham (Saturday, April 22) and Cardiff City (Sunday, May 7) could be pivotal.

“We only have three home games left so we must make sure we all come together – the team, the fans, the whole of Huddersfield in order to reach our target,” Wagner said.

“No-one should sit at home on the sofa and hope it happens – everybody needs to come to the stadium.

“I don’t want to see any empty seats – it’s the first time in about 45 years this football club has been in this position – so we need to make sure everyone sees, hears and feels the experience.”