Huddersfield Town will spend the first week of the international break in Spain as David Wagner takes his players - and their families - to Marbella.

The trip is to the same venue used during the Head Coach’s first week in charge of Town a year ago and comes in the wake of a 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City which left Town third in the Championship

The draw left the Town boss “frustrated” as he saw his side led through Elias Kachunga’s sixth goal of the season in the 69th minute before former Town loan player Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled just four minutes later.

Wagner, whose side have taken 29 points from their first 16 games, said: “Sometimes in football you don’t get the result you deserve.

“I thought we totally deserved to win this game. It was one our better performances this season.

“After Fulham (where Town lost 5-0 seven days earlier), we asked ourselves to repair things and show a reaction and we did.”

On the Marbella trip - the party jet out on Monday - Wagner explained: “On one side, we can work with the players and remind them of details of our game.

“There will be lots of time on the grass, in good weather.

“On the other side, I know how hard the life for partners and children can be.

“It’s the group behind the group, and they are important. Players are successful when the group behind them is strong.

“We will find a good balance between training camp and family time - this is why we made the decision to make a camp with the families.”