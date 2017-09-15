Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town first team coach Andrew Hughes does not believe Tom Ince has a set position in the Terriers' line up.

The former Derby County ace has played in the wide areas and the number 10 role for Town so far this season, most recently taking the central role in the 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

The positional changes for Ince have sparked debate from fans on what the 25-year-old's best position is, with some suggesting he is better utilised in the wide areas.

Hughes however disagrees and suggests Ince is good enough to play anywhere across the front line, with Town's attacking three midfielders switching positions throughout the 90 minutes.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "With our manager being at the club now for 18 months, you'll see that our manager loves players that have harmony in positions.

"We like players who play all positions.

"If you analyse the game properly the other night, you'd see Ince was on the right for maybe 10 or 15 minutes while Kachunga was in the number 10 position - then Kache was on the left and Van La Parra was in the 10 position.

"There's not a set position for Tom - sometimes he might start in the 10 and he might end up wide for a little bit and then everyone has their roles and responsibilities of filling the other positions.

"That's why we've got players who can do that.

"We've got players that are good footballers that can play in most positions and that's why the competition is fierce.

"It's good and I thought in the first game of the season Incey was superb in the wide areas and I though Kasey [Palmer] was good in the 10 and then because we were looking after Kasey, Incey can play in the middle, not a problem.

"In pre-season Incey played in central midfield for us because he's that good on the ball.

"The manager wants people who are brave on the ball, that can handle a football and he certainly can do that.

"And he's definitely learning the other side of the game incredibly well - he's took on board absolutely everything that Christoph and the manager have asked him to do."