Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Dale Tempest

Another brilliant three points for Huddersfield Town against Aston Villa and, importantly, the chance coming up over international break to take stock after a ridiculous run of fixtures.

FA Cups, live TV games and now 11 Championship games to go – with everything to play for.

Three points against Villa was just one of those occasions where you get the win, get out of there and move on.

There won’t be many teams take points off Villa’s high-quality squad between now and the end of the season.

The particularly nice thing for anybody who reads my column regularly is that, hopefully, you’ve been backing Town to win by one goal.

Again, this was Championship win 19 out of 21 by a one-goal margin – I no longer even look who Town are playing or where they are at, I just back them to win by one goal as my first punt of each week!

Having said that, there are no easy games at this level or at this stage of the season, when tired legs can be a factor, players are playing for new contracts and there’s the pressure of knowing you simply must win – whether it’s to sustain a run at the top or try to avoid problems at the bottom.

One thing Town have shown is that they are supremely fit, so there are no worries on that front, they are adaptable to any style they face and they are passionate about sticking to David Wagner’s ethos or work and passing.

One thing I am sure about is that between now and May, the John Smith’s Stadium will be packed to the rafters for every match, with tremendous support for the team – and rightly so!

By the way, I am at Cheltenham next week and then trying to get away for a holiday after that.

So, hopefully by the time of my next Town column, fingers crossed Town will be within touching distance of the top two places in the Championship.