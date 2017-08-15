Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry heaped praise on Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie for his performance against Crystal Palace on Monday Night football yesterday.

The forward netted a brace on his debut for Town and caused the Eagles problems all afternoon, eventually helping the Terriers to a 3-0 win in their maiden Premier League outing.

Henry highlighted Mounie's aerial prowess, before assessing the facts and figures behind the Benin international's heading ability.

He said: "He's an old-fashioned attacker.

"Look at that header [against Crystal Palace].

"He was playing for Montpellier and he paid his dues - he went on loan to Nimes and had to make his name.

"He came back to Montpellier and had a good season last season and it seems like he hasn't forgotten how to score goals.

"He is very good in the air - very, very good."

Henry and host David Jones the analysed the stats behind Mounie in the air, noting that the 22-year-old had scored the second-most headers in Europe's major league since the start of last season - Behind Torino's Andrea Belotti.

And only Christian Benteke had won more headed duels than Town's talisman over the same time period.

Jamie Carragher commented on the striker: "It does [sound like he will be a handful]."

The ex-Liverpool defender went on to speak more broadly about Town and, in particular, head coach David Wagner.

"I'm doing the Huddersfield/Newcastle game at the weekend," he said.

"It's brilliant for Huddersfield to go into their first home game on the back of a big win away from home.

"A lot of that club, going back to last season, has been the personality of the manager.

"He's Jurgen Klopp's best man or best mate, but I thought his interview was really good after the game.

"He was saying 'Palace had chances also' and 'we were fortunate at different times' and the big thing about him - I think we all love to see young, English players playing, but also our own coaches in the Premier League getting the top jobs.

"And the big criticism of foreign managers in the past is that they always get the big jobs, the easy jobs.

"Well what this man has done has put that argument to bed.

"Coming into Huddersfield when they were around the relegation zone in the Championship, kept them up, the following season brings them up.

"Testament to him to go in to that level.

"There are very few managers who could have done the job that he's done."