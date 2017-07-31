Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town touched down in Austria on Saturday ahead of their week-long pre-season training camp.

The sun was shining on for the squad's first run out on continental soil, with the Terriers making the short trip from Kirchberg to their training base in Brixen after their chartered flight into Tirol.

All but two of Town's squad were on the plane to Austria, with Nahki Wells (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) back in England due to injury.

Dimitri Cavare also made the cut, with the full-back's trial period extended once more.

The squad's first full day of training came on Sunday, with the players taking a dip in the local lake to cool down after a tough day in the Austrian heat.

The day consisted of an identity session in the morning, with David Wagner and his staff focusing on a specific area on the pitch, with the afternoon session focusing on strength and conditioning.

On the squad's Austria plans, Huddersfield Town first team coach Andrew Hughes told HTTV: "The thinking behind it was one day travelling, looking at bringing the ball back and just getting the feel for it.

"The intensity was really high last week with the games and the travelling and we just wanted to slowly introduce the ball and the fundamentals of movement back.

"The main thing coming out of last week was the health of everyone and it was a key factor today.

"Everyone's healthy. We're looking to take the tempo right up in the last two games leading on to the [Crystal] Palace [match].

"It's building up as a normal week now - fundamentally we're two weeks away from the start of the season so we'll build it up as a normal week as we do a matchday week.

"So it'll be a matchday week minus two because of the games we've got coming up in the week.

"We'll prepare how we prepare for a normal game - technically and tactically - and David [Wagner] will want to get his ideas of how we're going to play and the identity over to the new players.

"Sunday will be another identity day. We'll focus on a role in a certain area on the pitch and in the afternoon we will do a strength session.

"It'll be a tough day, but they'll get lots of rest and lots of time to enjoy the scenery and the locals and coffee and having a walk around in between - we'll do it right."