Third win on spin for Huddersfield Town Under 18s

Birmingham City were beaten by Tony Carss' side

Huddersfield Town's Denilson Carvalho

Huddersfield Town Under 18s chalked up a third successive win in the Professional Development League.

Luca Colville, Denilson Carvalho and Dom Tear scored in the 3-2 win at Birmingham City.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate Championship win at Ipswich Town

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town
Town had previously beaten Ipswich Town and Watford.

Next up for Tony Carss’ team is a clash with Sheffield Wedesday at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

Town’s development team begin their Under 23 Premier League Cup campaign on Friday.

Frankie Bunn’s side face West Bromwich Albion in their opening group game at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium (2.00).

Town also face Liverpool and Ipswich home and away in the opening phase of ties.

They are using an alternative venue for home ties to save wear and tear on the John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

The John Smith’s hosts Under 20 international football between England and Germany on Friday (7.00)

Huddersfield Town academy scholar signs first professional deal

Forward Lewis O'Brien is showing potential

