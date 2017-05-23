Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells has revealed the Town squad know just how important next week's play-off final against Reading at Wembley is for "thousands of people".

The Town squad jetted off to Portugal this week after the semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday to get away from the media and focus on preparing for next week's final.

But despite being more than 1,000 miles away, the Bermudian admitted the squad know just how important this match will be to all the people back home in Huddersfield.

He told HTTV from Town's Portugal training camp: "I think it was a great idea to get away as a group and continue our work process but also to spend time with important ones and family and try to keep that bond as strong as we can going into the biggest game of our lives.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"It's a great idea to get away from the press and the hype back in England.

"We all want to stay grounded and focused and together and that has been the good thing about this trip."

He added: "We understand that this could be life-changing for thousands of people from our footballing careers to our families and friends and people within the town of Huddersfield.

"It's massive. We understand how huge it is and how big it can be in a positive way if we go on to win.

"And that's what we're looking to do."

The 26-year-old has been to Wembley twice before with Bradford City and is hoping to impart some of his experience to the other members of the Town squad.

"Not just myself, but we do have some other experienced players in Hudson and Dean Whitehead who have been there," said Wells.

"I've been there twice so I'll try to bounce off any experience which I have and try to show the foreign players and local young players the importance of this and what it's like, the media surrounding it and the severity of the game to really understand what we're going to.

"But like I said, we're a really good humble group and we understand this isn't just a fun day out - it's the game of our lives.

"So we will do everything in our power to prepare right and go there and be victorious on the day."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wells was one of the heroes from Town's semi-final second leg at Hillsborough, pressuring Tom Lees into diverting the ball into his own net after Steven Fletcher had put the hosts in front.

And the striker doesn't believe Town could have won the match in a better manner.

He said: "They were typical games against Sheffield Wednesday.

"It's one of the where you know you're not going to win comfortably and you're not going to get beat comfortably but every second is a difficult second in the match.

"Credit to them, they made it really tough for us but to come from behind in that manner was fantastic and we knew once we got back in the match that there was only going to be one winner.

"I thought we might have pinched it because our fitness levels were higher than theirs but we went the toughest way and I think emotionally that's the best way you can possibly win a semi-final."