Huddersfield Town's return to the top-flight of English football after a 45 year absence got off to a flying start at Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Goals from Steve Mounié and an own goal from Joel Ward gave David Wagner's men an impressive 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park and briefly propelled them to the top of the Premier League table.

It will be a day no Town fan will forget in a hurry, particularly the 2,805 who had made the journey down to London from West Yorkshire.

And many supporters felt the performance was the perfect response to the pundits who had tipped the club for a swift return to the SkyBet Championship ahead of the campaign.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from Selhurst Park.

Roger, Kirkburton

Whatever happens this season and wherever we finish in the league, this one is for all the pundits and experts who wrote us off before a ball had even been kicked.

Scott, Almondbury

Wow!!!! That is all. Written off and expected to crumble under the pressure. Keep believing and you never know we might just stick around in this league. Well played Town. Well played David Wagner and well done to the fabulous travelling fans.

Stephen, Tenerife

What a game of football - top of the Premier League and the pundits are eating their words already.

Sam, Liversedge

We were amazing, properly showed the Premier League what we can do.

Andy Sharp, Great Yarmouth

Fantastic team display from the lads. Love it when everyone writes us off before the season kicks-off. We're here to stay.

Andy, Longwood

Wow, wow, wow. Continuing to make a grown man cry. So proud of the display. Can't fault the team. UTT

Kevin & Charles, County Durham

Brilliant - so well organised and hard working. Premier League ... we're having a laugh!!!

John, Hanging Heaton

Brilliant start to season - just 37 more games to stay there. New signings look good value and as usual everybody worked hard as a team . Carry on like this and people will be surprised.

Tony, Salendine Nook

We as fans know the capabilities of Town. The pundits and the knockers are slowly realising it and it would not surprise me if we end up in the top half of the table!

Joel Guinan, Linthwaite

Town were very good - I loved watching every minute of the game, great pace and tactical thinking.

Simon, Ossett

The miracle continues - good to see more forward thinking than passing it across the back four. The pundits will think it's a flash in the pan - let's hope not.

Phil, Dalton

Brilliant start to the season - if we can keep this form up we will stay up no problem.

Paul, Dewsbury

Great start to the season we now have firepower and presence upfront and a goal scoring threat from out wide.

The defence and keeper are looking good plus there is more strength in depth with good players waiting for their chance to shine.

Rod Bowles, Holmfirth

Its a long season but on this showing they wont be going down Paul Merson!!!!!!!!!

Chris Green, Dalton

This is an unprecedented start and I would have just been happy with a point. Keep these performances up and we will be able to compete easily and avoid a bottom three finish. Let's compose ourselves though - it's one win.

Alan, Paddock

Had to re-watch MOTD to make sure it wasn't a 'Heffing Dream'

Keith, Lytham

We now have a squad reflecting strength in depth which we have not seen for many a years at the club. We all know it can still be improved on, but we are streets ahead of some of the other tipped 'bottom six clubs' in terms of readiness and preparation.



We are all entitled to feel quietly confident and optimistic- I genuinely think a top 10/12 finish is not unrealistic but I will settle for staying up!!

Steve, Cleckheaton

Excellent, couldn't have gone much better: Good defensively against a useful forward line and positive going forward.

Roy, Retford

What a result!! Being one of the supporters of 45 years ago, I can tell you the headed goal was just like Frank Worthington. I am excited that we have a team of players worthy of putting us on the map once again.

Our season tickets look even better bargains than they were a week ago – Dean Hoyle and David Wagner are already legends in my eyes. Bring on the Toon army!