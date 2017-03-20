Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith, Aaron Mooy and David Wagner have all been named in the EFL's Championship team of the season.

The team was based on votes submitted by a regional media representative of each of the 72 clubs who nominated their top 11 players and manager.

The overall EFL team of the season will be selected from the players and managers of each division's winners on March 20, with the winners announced on April 9.

Smith is included in the team after a sensational season at right-back for the Terriers.

The 24-year-old has excelled in his role as stand-in skipper and has notched four goals and nine assists in his 36 Town appearances this season.

Mooy has also been exceptional for Wagner's side this campaign.

The Australian international has made 2,590 passes this season, recording an average of 2.1 key passes per game.

The Manchester City loanee has scored three goals for the Terriers this term, creating five more for his teammates.

Finally, head coach Wagner is included in the side for his sterling efforts.

Ian Holloway infamously predicted Huddersfield Town to get relegated at the start of the season, but Wagner has moulded the side into genuine automatic promotion contenders.

The three Town men join Brighton players David Stockdale, Lerwis Dunk, Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray, Newcastle United stars Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle and Leeds men Pontus Jansson and Chris Wood in the Championship team of the season.