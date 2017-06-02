Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading FC capped the end of the 2016/17 domestic season.

David Wagner's men were triumphant at Wembley, with the 4-3 shoot-out victory seeing the club return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years and will mark their first in the Premier League.

The past month is one no-one connected to the club will forget in a hurry as Town followed up their two-legged semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday with another nail-biting victory on Bank Holiday Monday.

Many heroes were made but the EFL have picked out 11 players and a manager from each of the Football League Play-Offs to make up an ultimate EFL Team of the Play-Offs.

Town have three entries – goalkeeper Danny Ward, defender Christopher Schindler and midfielder Aaron Mooy.

Ward's semi-final shoot-out heroics against Sheffield Wednesday were repeated at Wembley against the Royals – denying Jordan Obita to set-up Schindler to convert the decisive spot-kick for Town.

The German defender is not just included for this though, standing tall at the back throughout the Play-Off campaign while Mooy was also crucial to Town's cause throughout all three games.

The trio are joined by Tony Craig, Shaun Williams and Steve Morison (all Millwall), Brad Potts, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Mark Cullen (Blackpool), Chris Gunter (Reading FC) and David Wheeler (Exeter City).