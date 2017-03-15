Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will face new-look Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Norwich City sides in their Championship run-in, with all three teams welcoming new managers over the coming weeks.

Forest sacked Philippe Montanier in January and appointed Mark Warburton as his replacement on Tuesday.

And the Canaries and the Rams fired their respective bosses this week as their play-off pushes begin to peter out, meaning Town will likely face three new bosses in the four games between April 5 and 17.

Steve McClaren left Derby sat in 10th - 10 points off a play-off spot - while Alex Neil departed Carrow Road with Norwich just two points and a place better off.

Ex-Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett was recruited for the top job at Pride Park, while Norwich are yet to announce a replacement for former Hamilton Academical boss Neil.

Rowett was unceremoniously sacked as Birmingham manager in December with the Blues just outside the play-off spots.

The owners opted to bring in Gianfranco Zola and results have nose-dived since the Italian's arrival.

In Rowett's first press conference as Derby boss, he told the BBC: "There is a lot of work to get back to the Premier League.

"We have a lot of talented players and need to find the right balance for this division. I think I have an angle on what is required.

"We have had a meeting with the players and this is an open book for them and a clean slate for them to try to impress us. There is no specific remit; it is about trying to get success in a reasonable timeframe."

Derby face Nottingham on Saturday and Warburton is also hoping to take his new side to the promised land of the Premier League in the coming years.

"There is not one member of the management team or staff at any (Championship) club who is not after exactly that (promotion) every summer," Warburton told the Nottingham Post.

"You start the season in a division of 24 teams who will all be thinking exactly the same thing. The Championship will be full of expectant owners and ambitious managers.

"This is a tremendous club. When you look at the stadium and the history; when you look at the training ground we are sat in – you know where this club should be.

"Talk is cheap though. We know that. We have to get a framework in place; we have to provide the foundations to get this club back to where it needs to be."

Norwich's Premier League dream looks also set to wait for another season, with the Canaries drifting out of the play-off picture.

The East Anglian side are yet to name Neil's successor, but Alan Irvine will take temporary charge of the side while a replacement is vetted.

And the Glaswegian is adamant his side will continue in their quest for promotion, despite lying eight points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

He told the Eastern Daily Press: “Anybody who thinks the season over is wrong.

“I told the boys before Blackburn there were 30 points to play for. I believe in this division most teams can go on a winning run.

"Whoever comes in and whatever happens there needs to be a positive reaction not a negative one to Alex going; regardless of what the players on an individual basis think.

"For next season it depends on the summer and which players come in and go out. Like every other squad in the country there will be changes.

"Hopefully whoever is making those decisions can make the right ones that take the club to a position they should be in.”