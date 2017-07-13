Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced ticket prices for their pre-season friendly clash in Germany against SV Sandhausen.

David Wagner's men will face the 2. Bundesliga side on Tuesday, July 18 (kick-off 6pm local time) at the BWT Stadion in their third summer clash.

Town supporters travelling to Germany will be able to purchase tickets at the stadium on the day of the game.

There are a range of ticket options with adults priced at €10 and concessions €5 in the INWO Grandstand (Sections C1 and C2-C6) and Main Stand (Section A1).

Tickets in Section A of the stadium are priced at €15 for adults and €7.50 for Concessions.

The game comes as part of a busy pre-season schedule which kicked-off with a 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley last night before the side travel to Gigg Lane on Sunday after to face Lee Clark's Bury.