Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced ticket details and sales information for all three of their UK-based pre-season friendlies.

David Wagner's side take the short trip to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s, full-time students and under-18s and just £1 for Under-12s.

Town then travel to face Lee Clark's Bury at Gigg Lane on Sunday, July 16 with a 3pm kick-off.

Tickets for that encounter are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and under-23s and free of charge for accompanied Under-12s.

Ambulant disabled and wheelchair-bound supporters are also priced at £5 with a carer going free.

Both games go on general sale from 5pm via the Huddersfield Town website from 5pm today.

Tickets are also available at the ticket office on Tuesday July 4 for disabled supporters and from Noon on Wednesday, July 5 for all others.

Tickets for Town's third away game against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off) have also been priced up at £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and under-22s.

However, no sales dates have yet been confirmed for the fixture.