Huddersfield Town have announced ticket details and sales information for all three of their UK-based pre-season friendlies.

David Wagner's side take the short trip to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s, full-time students and under-18s and just £1 for Under-12s.

Town then travel to face Lee Clark's Bury at Gigg Lane on Sunday, July 16 with a 3pm kick-off.

Tickets for that encounter are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and under-23s and free of charge for accompanied Under-12s.

Ambulant disabled and wheelchair-bound supporters are also priced at £5 with a carer going free.

Huddersfield Town will have a busy summer in preparation for their inaugural Premier League campaign.
Huddersfield Town will have a busy summer in preparation for their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Both games go on general sale from 5pm via the Huddersfield Town website from 5pm today.

Tickets are also available at the ticket office on Tuesday July 4 for disabled supporters and from Noon on Wednesday, July 5 for all others.

Tickets for Town's third away game against Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off) have also been priced up at £10 for adults and £5 for over-65s and under-22s.

However, no sales dates have yet been confirmed for the fixture.

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest