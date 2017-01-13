Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale go on tiered sale on Monday.

The match is likely to be played on Saturday, January 28.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Chris Schindler on Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele Share this video Watch Next

Prices are £22 adults, £16 over 65s and 17 to 21-year-olds and £5 under 17s.

Tickets will be on sale online to Terriers on Tour members and Blue and White Foundation Members or Patrons who are also season-card holders from 5.00pm on Monday.

From 9.30am on Tuesday, they will be on sale to the same two groups at the ticket office.

From 5.00pm on Wednesday, tickets will go on sale online to season-card holders.

From 9.30am on Thursday, they will be on sale to season-card holders at the ticket office.

From 6.00pm next Saturday, January 21, any remaining tickets will be on general sale online.

From 9.30am on Monday, January 23, any remaining tickets will go on general sale at the ticket office.

Town’s travel coaches will depart PPG Canalside at noon, with seats £12.50 each.

Tickets for Town’s Championship game at QPR on Saturday, February 11 are on general sale.