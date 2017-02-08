Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets are flying out for Huddersfield Town’s plum FA Cup showdown with Manchester City.

More than 11,500 seats have already been snapped up and the fifth-round tie on Saturday, February 18, is certain to be a sell-out.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be backed by a full Chadwick Lawrence Stand (the ‘away’ South Stand) with Town fans having the other three sides of the stadium.

Town season-card holders have until 8am on Saturday to claim their own seat.

At that point, unclaimed seats will be released and then, from 9am on Saturday when the ticket office opens, Priority Fans will be able to buy.

These are card-holding Terriers on Tour members, Blue and White Foundation members and Patrons. They will have the option to buy one extra ticket.

If there are any remaining tickets after that, they will go on general sale at 9am next Tuesday.