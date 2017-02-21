Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup replay at Manchester City go on sale at 6pm today.

Priority One supporters can buy on line at that time – Town have 8,000 tickets in total for next Wednesday’s re-match.

There are 5,538 tickets in level three, 751 in level two and 1,711 in level one (recommended for NSL supporters and ambulant disabled).

There are also 21 wheelchair and carer spaces in level one.

Prices are Adults £15, Over 65s and 16-21 year-olds £10 and Under 16s: £5.

Tickets for Ambulant disabled supporters are £10 with a free carer, and tickets for Wheelchair disabled supporters are £10 with a free carer.

Priority One Supporters and Season Card holders who are also Terriers on Tour Members, Blue & White Foundation Members or Patrons - and they can buy on-line from 6pm today.

From tomorrow, Priority One supporters will be able to purchase tickets from the Ticket Office or over the dedicated phone line for Man City tickets, which is 08444 539080, from 1pm. Calls on this number cost 7p per minute plus the access charge from your phone company.

On Thursday, sales from 9am are open to Season Card holders on line, over the dedicated telephone line and at the Ticket Office.

From 9am on Saturday, Blue & White Foundation Members and Patrons can purchase tickets online and from the Ticket Office.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Monday.

Ambulant and Wheelchair disabled supporters should contact 01484 484123 to book their tickets and not the dedicated online number, or alternatively email their requirements to sue.farrell@htafc.com

Coach travel will leave from the St Andrew’s Road Car Park and not PPG Canalside – supporters can leave their vehicles in the St Andrew’s Road Upper Level Car Park.

Town’s travel coaches will depart the St Andrew’s Road Car Park at 5pm, with seats priced at £14.50 each.