Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-final are set to go on sale – despite the actual day and opposition not yet known.

The club are providing supporters the opportunity to buy early and avoid delays for what could arguably be the biggest game in Town's history as David Wagner's men aim to secure a place in the Barclay's Premier League.

Tickets for the game, will go on tiered sale from noon on Friday, May 5 via the online ticket portal and a dedicated Ticketmaster phone line.

The game is NOT included in the 2016/17 Season Cards with every supporter having to purchase a seat for the encounter.

Home supporters will be able to sit in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed and reserved seating will apply to both this stand and the Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier.

Town’s final finishing position in the table, as well as the opponent and date of the Play-Off semi-final home leg, will not be confirmed until this weekend's final round of league fixtures.

Prices

Revell Ward Stand, Britannia Rescue Stand, Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed & Fantastic Media Stand Upper Tier

Adults: £20

Over-60s: £15

Under-18s: £5

Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier

Adults: £15

Over-60s: £10

Under-18s: £5

Wheelchair users: £15, with a free carer

Ambulant disabled supporters: relevant price class, with a free carer .

Sale Dates

2016/17 Season Card holders who are ALSO Terriers on Tour members, Blue & White Foundation members or Patrons

- Can buy their Season Card seat AND one additional ticket - or in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

- Available through the Huddersfield Town website and on the dedicated phone line 08444 539080 from noon on Friday May 5.

- Available at the Ticket Office at the final whistle on Sunday May 7.

- Season Card seats reserved for Season Card holders to buy until 5pm on Wednesday May 10.

2016/17 Season Card holders

- Can buy their Season Card seat OR a seat in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed

- Available through the Huddersfield Town website and on the dedicated phone line 08444 539080 from noon on Friday May 5.

- Available at the HTAFC Ticket Office at the final whistle on Sunday May 7.

- Season Card seats reserved for SC holders to buy until 5pm on Wednesday May 10.

New 2017/18 Season Card holders

- Can buy one ticket

- Available through the Huddersfield Town website and on the dedicated phone line 08444 539080 from 6pm on Wednesday May 10.

- Available at the HTAFC Ticket Office from 9am on Thursday May 11.

General sale (subject to availability)

- Available through the Huddersfield Town website and on the dedicated phone line 08444 539080 from 6pm on Thursday May 11.

- Available at the HTAFC Ticket Office from 9am on Friday May 12.

Disabled supporters

- Wheelchair-bound and ambulant disabled fans can buy from Town’s Ticket Office between 9am and noon on Saturday May 6 and via 01484 484 123.

The Ticket Office will also be open to disabled supporters from 9am on match day, Sunday May 7.

Hospitality

For a VIP experience on match day, please contact Tracy Nelson via tracy.nelson@htafc.com or call 01484 484 141.

Where to Buy

The Huddersfield Town Ticket Office is open between 9am and 5pm every week day and between 9am and noon on Saturday non-match days.

The club requests fans ask to add access to their existing Season Card, but paper tickets are also available. Please note the opponent and game date will not appear on paper tickets until confirmed.

Please ensure you have all client reference numbers ready when making your booking.