Tickets for Huddersfield Town's forthcoming trip to Liverpool FC are set to go on sale from Tuesday October 10th but fans are warned they could face travel issues for the clash.

David Wagner's men take his side to Merseyside to face best friend Jurgen Klopp on Saturday October 28th with National Rail confirming no trains will run to, from or via Huddersfield throughout the weekend.

Work on signalling equipment is taking place between Stalybridge, Sowerby Bridge, Wakefield, Leeds and Mirfield, meaning all lines will be closed.

The only direct train service running between Manchester and Leeds will be Northern Services from Manchester Victoria to Leeds via Bradford which is expected to be extremely busy with a maximum of four coaches on the line.

The match will be the first between the two sides since an FA Cup tie at the John Smith's Stadium in December 1999, which Liverpool won 2-0 while Town’s last visit to Anfield was in October 1971 which saw the Reds triumph 2-0.

Town have received the maximum allocation of 2,936 tickets for the Anfield encounter (kick-off 3pm) including 12 wheelchair pairs.

However, there are a number of away seats classed as 'restricted' and 'severely restricted' views which will be allocated to the ballot applications and subject to a discount on the ticket price.

Unrestricted prices are £30 for adults, £22.50 for Over-65s, £15 for Under 21s and £9 for Under 17s.

For more information and tiered sale dates visit the official Huddersfield Town website and for more information on travel routes and disruptions visit National Rail Enquires .