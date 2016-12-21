Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's mouth-watering SkyBet Championship trip to fellow play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday go on sale to supporters from this evening.

After the Owls took the spoils in an tight and edgy affair at the John Smith's Stadium back in October, David Wagner's men will be looking for revenge at Hillsborough on Saturday, January 14 (3pm kick-off).

Town have an away allocation of 3,150 in the West Upper Stand with tickets for the clash going on tiered sale from 6pm tonight with a travel option also available.

Prices are £36 for adults, £26 for 65s and over as well as under-21s, £15 for under-17s, £10 for under-11s and £5 for under-5s.

Season Card holders who also are 'Terriers on Tour' members, Blue and White Foundation members or Patron can purchase online from 6pm tonight or at the ticket office from tomorrow morning (Thursday, December 22 from 9.30am).

Boxing Day sees the sale open up online to all Season Card holders from 5pm before being able to be purchased from the ticket office on Thursday, December 29 from 9.30am.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale online from Thursday, January 5 from 5pm and from the ticket office from 9.30am the following day (Friday, January 6)

Town will also be offering coach travel to and from the game – departing PPG Canalside at 12.15pm with seats priced at £13 each.

