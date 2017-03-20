Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town's upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion have gone on sale.

The Terriers return from the international break against the Brewers at the John Smith's Stadium on April Fools' Day and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Only Brighton have won more games at home than Town this season and a break followed by a match at the John Smith's is exactly what David Wagner's side need after an uncharacteristic display at Ashton Gate.

Tickets for the match are now on sale to Town fans at the following prices:

Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier:

Adults: £15

Over-60s: £10

Under-18s: £3

Revell Ward Stand Upper & Lower Tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media Upper:

Adults: £20

Over-60s: £15

Under-18s: £3

TicketTrade is in place for the Burton match, as well as the following home matches against Norwich and Preston.

And Priority One supporters can also buy their tickets for the away match against Nottingham Forest on April 8.

Season card holders will be able to purchase their tickets tomorrow, with the rest going on general sale on Monday March 27 - depending on availability.

Town have been handed an allocation of 2,000 tickets at the City Ground and it will be an all ticket fixture for Town fans.

The prices for that match are as follows:

Adults: £26

Over 65s: £18

Under 18s: £14

Under 12s: £7

You can buy your tickets for both matches at the ticket office or online here .