Huddersfield Town season card holders will be able to use tickettrade to reserve a seat in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed for the final two home matches of the season.

Town face Fulham on April 22 before taking on Cardiff City in their final home match of the 2016/17 campaign, and both matches could be crucial to Town's promotion push.

The Terriers sit third in the Championship table, six points behind Brighton with a game in hand, and are well in the mix for automatic promotion.

Dean Hoyle has previously called on the fans to play their part in the Championship run in to help get their team over the line, and the club is doing their part by allowing Town supporters into the south stand for the final pair of home fixtures.

To book your seat in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed, email tickettrade@htafc.com before Wednesday 29 March 2017.

Fans can book south stand seats for both games with one email.