Former Town player Tom Clarke rises head and shoulders above everyone else for Preston. Picture by Simon Morley

Huddersfield Town fans feel head coach David Wagner has some serious thinking to do ahead of the Derby County clash – both on selection and intensity.

The 3-1 defeat by Preston North End – a fourth loss in seven Championship matches – leaves Town still in fourth place and with at least a two-game advantage on all the clubs from eighth position down.

Supporters don’t want to see the club’s magnificent start frittered away, however, and are calling for both some fresh faces in the squad rotation policy and a return to the ‘full throttle’ approach which has fuelled hopes of a sustained run in the higher echelons of the table.

Contacting www.examiner.co.uk , supporter Nick from Mirfield cited poor defending at set pieces for Town’s downfall at Deepdale, while Craig from Cowcliffe reckons Town must get back to their basics against Derby.

Kirkburton-based Roger agrees Town must improve immediately.

He said: “A flat performance when up against a big, physical and direct team resulted in a perfect storm and we paid the price.

“The whole side looked fatigued, especially Mooy and Hogg.

“For sure a vast improvement will be required on Saturday as Derby have better players and, unless we get back to full on plan A, the result could be worse.”

Danny from Outlane was more charitable but again feels the Derby match is critical.

“No need to go for the lifeboats yet, we haven’t become a bad team on one result if we learn from defeat,” he said.

“Weren’t totally outclassed, more mugged than anything. Big game against Derby now, need to win to get confidence back.”

Other fans feel it’s time for Wagner to shake things up on selection.

Using the example of Martin Cranie and suggesting Mark Hudson might rest (Cranie for Tommy Smith is another suggested change from fans), supporter DH said: “Time to utilise other members of the squad and give other players a break.”

James, of Kirkburton, weighed in: “Very poor. Outclassed and outfought.

“Can’t afford luxury players like Scannell and van La Parra. What happened to rotation? Some players need a rest.”

Jamie, who follows Town from Skelmanthorpe, wants to see Michael Hefele given a chance in the starting line-up, while Luke from Quarmby thinks Town may have been ‘found out’ and believes they looked more jaded than Preston.

He said: “We’ve only one way of playing and have now been found out.

“A lot has been made of our fitness but the Preston players looked so much fitter than us. They also had several players to head the ball at both ends – we don’t.”

SPH, of Almondbury, added: “We were very ordinary at Preston. All our old weaknesses came back to haunt us and playing against one of our old managers too.

“We can’t defend against crosses from set pieces and we can’t score unless we create a dozen chances.

“I now worry for the immediate future. Derby at home and Fulham away are going to be matches we could again succumb unless these problems are eradicated.”