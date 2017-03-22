Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Jonathan Hogg suffering a neck fracture in the defeat at Bristol City, it leaves some massive shoes to fill in Huddersfield Town's midfield.

Alongside Aaron Mooy, the 28-year-old has been a key component in the club's success this campaign as David Wagner's men push for promotion to the Premier League.

There is never an ideal time for any player to sustain a season-ending injury but with nine games to go the pressure is on for whoever the German head coach decides to replace Hogg in Town's engine room.

The obvious replacement would 35-year-old Dean Whitehead - a veteran campaigner who has not only played at the highest level with Stoke City but also won Championship promotion during his spell at Sunderland.

However, another midfield replacement, and the one which replaced Hogg in the 22nd minute at Ashton Gate after the horror injury, is Philip Billing.

The Danish youngster does not have the same midfield skillset of Hogg's intensive energy levels to hustle the opponent, but few players do.

Billing offers a different midfield alternative which could also see Aaron Mooy’s gameplay perhaps be forced to adapt his style of play.

With the Australian's performances and midfield position being fundamental to Town's success, it's a risk that Wagner may not want to take.

However, the biggest concern the German boss may have is the 20-year-old's temperament – something Wagner has openly and publicly criticised in the past.

After a series of fine performances over the past month or so, earning a number of plaudits for his performances, Billing's showing against Bristol City appeared to suggest the player had returned to his bad habits of old.

Clearly heading for a defeat, Billing put in a lackadaisical display – the game passing him by with his head getting lower and lower as the minutes past, culminating in being at fault for the Robins' fourth goal.

Certainly not the fighting Terrier Spirit and intensity Wagner champions and encourages within his team.

The Huddersfield Town manager's previous comments on the player 'going missing' for the early months of the season is a worry which the side will not want to see repeating at such a crucial juncture of the season.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle United game earlier this season, Wagner said: “Unfortunately he (Philip Billing) took time out for three or four months at the beginning of the season, which was very frustrating.

“I spoke a lot to him and gave him advice, but he was not able to transfer it on the pitch,” added the boss.

Another outside contender for a place at the heart of the midfield is Academy graduate Regan Booty, who was recently rewarded for his progress with promotion to the first team squad and a new deal keeping him at the club until 2019.

Whether Wagner would keen to throw the 18-year-old into first-team action and the pressure cooker of a promotion charge is another matter.

One thing for certain though is the German boss has a number of options and dilemmas to work through before the club return to action against Burton Albion on April 1.