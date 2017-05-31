Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-off Final win over Reading FC will see the club return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

Nothing could split the two sides over 120 goalless minutes during the Wembley showpiece, with David Wagner 's men eventually emerging triumphant via a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.

It is a remarkable achievement for a club who were six weeks away from liquidation when they went into administration in March 2003 and were relegated to the bottom tier two months later.

Play-off final wins - all via penalty shootouts - in each division have followed since, with chairman Dean Hoyle at the helm for the last two, after taking control of the club nine years ago.

Below the Examiner looks at the resurgence of the three-time Division One champions under Hoyle as they have risen from the third tier to the top table.