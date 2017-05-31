Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-off Final win over Reading FC will see the club return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.
Nothing could split the two sides over 120 goalless minutes during the Wembley showpiece, with David Wagner's men eventually emerging triumphant via a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.
It is a remarkable achievement for a club who were six weeks away from liquidation when they went into administration in March 2003 and were relegated to the bottom tier two months later.
Play-off final wins - all via penalty shootouts - in each division have followed since, with chairman Dean Hoyle at the helm for the last two, after taking control of the club nine years ago.
Below the Examiner looks at the resurgence of the three-time Division One champions under Hoyle as they have risen from the third tier to the top table.
Huddersfield Town's Remarkable Rise to the Premier League
May 2010
A sixth-placed finish put Town into the League One Play-Off semi-finals but after a goalless home draw they lost 2-0 at Millwall.
May 2011
Lee Clark guides Town to third, five points short of automatic promotion, but despite coming through a penalty shoot-out semi-final Play-Off win over AFC Bournemouth they lose 3-0 to Peterborough United in the final.
February 15, 2012
Despite twice guiding them to the Play-Offs, and presiding over the longest unbeaten run in the club's history, Clark is sacked with the club in fourth and four points off the League One automatic promotion places.
May 26, 2012
The move to replace Clark with Simon Grayson pays off as Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield United on penalties after a goalless Play-off Final having overcome MK Dons in the semis.
January 24, 2013
Grayson is sacked with the club seven points above the relegation zone having gone 12 league matches without a win.
February 14, 2013
Mark Robins is appointed manager and six wins in their final 14 matches secure their safety by four points, finishing 19th
May 3, 2014
Huddersfield finish 17th, nine points clear of the bottom three, after two wins in their last three matches following a run of 10 games without defeat.
August 10, 2014
Robins resigns just one game into the new season but it was an accumulation of results ahead of the 4-0 drubbing at home to AFC Bournemouth which cost him.
September 3, 2014
Chris Powell is appointed the club's seventh permanent manager in as many years.
May 2, 2015
Town finish 16th, 14 points clear of trouble despite a run of three wins in their final 17 matches.
November 4, 2015
Powell is sacked after the club drop to 15th, five points above the relegation zone.
November 9, 2015
The club appoint Borussia Dortmund under-23 manager David Wagner as head coach.
May 7, 2017
Wagner wins just 10 of his 30 matches in charge as the club finish 19th, 11 points from safety.
August 2016
Town take 13 points from their first five matches to get Wagner's first full season in charge off to a flying start.
May 20, 2017
After finishing fifth and beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties, Huddersfield Town gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time with a Play-Off final shoot-out win over Reading.