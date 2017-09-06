Wednesday, September 6 marks 100 days since Christopher Schindler's play-off final penalty fired Huddersfield Town into the Premier League.
Town overcame Reading FC 4-3 on penalties having played out a goalless 120 minutes against the Berkshire outfit, sealing an astonishing promotion to the top tier of English football for the first time in 45 years.
The club spent the following summer realising the transformation promised by winning football's richest game - worth an estimated £180m.
As the rest of the elite were still trying to figure out who the new boys were, Huddersfield Town readied themselves for their Premier League debut by making 13 signings and upgrading both the John Smith's Stadium and PPG Canalside.
Below, Ben Abbiss takes a look at Town's first 100 days as a Premier League club with a handy timeline.
100 days since Wembley win
Play off final win (29.05.17)
Christopher Schindler's penalty shootout winner against Reading (4-3 on penalities) hands Huddersfield Town the play-off final trophy and promotion to the Premier League.
Keep your old head (02.06.17)
Dean Whitehead is handed a new contract as Town announce who they will keep and who they will release ahead of their Premier League debut.
Fixtures announced (14.06.17)
The Premier League announce the fixture list for the upcoming season. The Terriers' first opponents will be Crystal Palace away and the first visitors to the John Smith's Stadium will be fellow Championship success stories Newcastle United - not the toughest start.
First signing of the summer (23.06.17)
Big Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre joins from Porto for £3.5m to mark Town's first foray into the market and become the club's record transfer signing.
Wagner and Buhler here to stay (30.06.17)
Head coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler commit their future to the Terriers as the German pair sign two year contract extensions at the club.
Mooy makes the move permanent (30.06.17)
In what has been described as the most important business done by Town in the summer, last season's player of the year Aaron Mooy is signed from Manchester City on a permanent deal worth £10m. Town also sign goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a season-long loan to replace the departing Danny Ward.
Promotion heroes rewarded with contract extensions (July 2017)
Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga, Tommy Smith, Jonathon Hogg, Christopher Schindler and Rajiv van La Parra all sign contracts until 2020 with the club having the option of a year's extension.
Kachunga officially stays (01.07.17)
The club had announced they would sign last season's Elias Kachunga full time back in March but the clause was officially triggered on July 1.
Ince leads the newcomers (04.07.17)
Derby County's Tom Ince arrives for a reported £7.5m fee along with Reading's Danny Williams and Chelsea's Kasey Palmer on a free and on loan respectively.
So much Mounie (05.07.17)
Benin international striker Steve Mounie joined from Ligue 1 side Montpelier for £11.5m. It was the third time in two weeks that Town had broken their transfer record. The same day left-back Scott Malone arrived for a reported £3.3m from Fulham.
Zanka banker (07.07.17)
A centre-back with Champions League pedigree called Mathias Jorgensen - or "Zanka" - signs from FC Copenhagen for a fee around £3.5m.
German homecoming (18.07.17)
A friendly excursion to Germany - a homecoming for the manager and many of his staff and squad - sees Town lose 3-2 to SV Sandhausen.
Austrian tour (29.07.17 - 05.08.17)
David Wagner took his squad to Kirchberg, Austria, for a pre-season training camp and series of friendly fixtures. A 2-1 loss to Udinese at home was followed by the trip and an astonishing second half comeback to draw 3-3 with Stuttgart. Town ended the tour with a 2-2 draw with Serie A club Torino.
Debut win (12.08.17)
Town announce themselves on the Premier League with a 3-0 debut win away at Crystal Palace catapulting them to the top of the English football pyramid - albeit for just one day.
Premier League football arrives in Huddersfield (20.08.17)
Wagner's men follow up their opening day victory with a win against Newcastle United in the first Premier League fixture ever played at the John Smith's Stadium.
Yorkshire derby in the cup (23.08.17)
Wagner makes sweeping changes to his side as Town beat Rotherham United 2-1 in the Carabao Cup to advance to the next round.
Wagner bolsters his squad (23.08.17 - 27.08.17)
The arrivals of 20-year-old attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri; Swiss right-back Florent Hadergjonaj and former England goalkeeper Rob Green put the finishing touches to a squad ready for the Premier League.
Saints draw (26.08.17)
After battering the visiting Saints in the first half, Town are held to a 0-0 draw in their third top tier fixture - maintaining their clean sheet record. It's easy this Premier League thing.
Good bye Nahki and thank you (31.08.17)
Nahki Wells - best loved by Terriers fans for scoring the goals to keep Town in the Championship in 2015/16 - leaves the club for Burnley in a £5 million deal.
Town beat Altona 93 in Hamburg (03.09.17)
Rather than take a break over the international break, David Wagner takes his Town side to Hamburg to take on German fourth tier side Altona 93. New boys Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj star as Town earn a 3-0 victory.