Wednesday, September 6 marks 100 days since Christopher Schindler's play-off final penalty fired Huddersfield Town into the Premier League.

Town overcame Reading FC 4-3 on penalties having played out a goalless 120 minutes against the Berkshire outfit, sealing an astonishing promotion to the top tier of English football for the first time in 45 years.

The club spent the following summer realising the transformation promised by winning football's richest game - worth an estimated £180m.

As the rest of the elite were still trying to figure out who the new boys were, Huddersfield Town readied themselves for their Premier League debut by making 13 signings and upgrading both the John Smith's Stadium and PPG Canalside.

Below, Ben Abbiss takes a look at Town's first 100 days as a Premier League club with a handy timeline.